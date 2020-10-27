United States Border Patrol agents from the Bonners Ferry Station seized more than $2 million in narcotics Friday .
After Border Patrol was alerted to suspicious activity on a remote forest service road, agents discovered two people hiding in the area, according to a news release from the Spokane sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.
The suspects fled into Canada but agents discovered duffle bags nearby containing 84 pounds of cocaine and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, the border patrol said. The cocaine was valued at about $1.2 million and the methamphetamine was valued at about $960,000.
A dark colored Range Rover was spotted leaving the area, the Border Patrol said. The Idaho State Police quickly located the vehicle on Highway 95 and the driver was taken into custody in connection to narcotics smuggling, according to the Border Patrol.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police apprehended the suspects who fled into Canada and are collaborating with the Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration on the investigation, according to a statement from the border patrol.
"Cocaine and Methamphetamine are ravaging our communities," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller, in a statement. "Border Patrol agents are committed to preventing dangerous drugs and associated crime from destroying families and communities on both sides of the border."
___
(c)2020 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)
Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.