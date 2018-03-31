Latest e-Edition
W.F. West fought hard against Aberdeen, but the Bobcats scored the only goal for a 1-0 win in an Evergreen 2A Conference boys soccer match in Chehalis on Friday.
It may have taken him into adulthood to begin learning the blacksmith trade, but Ethan Kempf will tell you it was always in his blood.
A few years ago during a parenting class at our church, my wife and I were struck by a point we heard: young people today have precious few ceremonies to guide them into adulthood — no solemn or celebratory “coming of age” moments.
• RONALD J. GUY, 71, Randle, died Monday, March 26, at Morton General Hospital. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
For 28 years fourth and fifth grade students at Olympic Elementary have been learning about the life-cycle of Coho Salmon. Teacher Mary Metzger initiated the Salmon in the Classroom project in 1990.