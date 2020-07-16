A Winlock woman charged with murder after being accused of killing a man in a reported shooting in Winlock Tuesday morning told investigators she shot the man with a pellet gun, according to court documents.
Tina A. Pase, 50,made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder — domestic violence, or in the alternative second-degree murder-domestic violence, and possession of methamphetamine.
Superior Court Judge James Lawler set bail at $1 million, as requested by the defendant’s attorney, Kevin Nelson. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office argued that bail should be $2 million.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Tuesday in the 400 block of State Route 505, a woman reported to the police that another woman was possibly shooting a man with a rifle in her trailer.
The woman stated she heard gunshots and added that the gun may have been a pellet gun.
A second woman also called law enforcement and stated Pase had shot a man and she did not know whether he was alive or not.
When deputies arrived on the scene — a single-wide mobile home — they located Pase who reportedly said, “It was only a BB gun. Please help him.”
Deputies detained Pase and then continued on to the scene, according to the affidavit.
Upon observing the scene, deputies located an adult male laying on the ground outside the trailer door. Deputies reportedly observed a wound on the man’s left side, below the armpit and failed to find his pulse. Emergency medical personnel subsequently pronounced the man dead.
The victim in the incident has so far only been identified by authorities as a 53-year-old man from Winlock, pending further information from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
When deputies contacted the woman who initially reported the alleged shooting, she told police Pase had come into her residence before the incident occured asking for ammunition and stating she would kill the alleged victim, according to the affidavit. The woman reportedly told Pase she didn’t have any and Pase left.
Pase reportedly told investigators she arrived home Tuesday morning to find out the alleged victim was at a party doing heroin with another woman, according to the affidavit.
Pase reportedly got upset and went into the trailer where she got into an argument with the man, which led to a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.
Then, Pase reportedly grabbed a pellet gun and the two fought over the weapon until she pulled the trigger. Pase told police the man stated he was having trouble breathing and that she noticed he was bleeding, according to the affidavit.
Deputies executed a search warrant of the residence where they found four air rifles and pellet ammunition as well as a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Pase will make her arraignment hearing on July 30.
