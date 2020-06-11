A storage building that had been converted into a residence in Grand Mound was damaged Thursday morning by a fire, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority reported.
The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of 189th Avenue in Grand Mound.
“Crews arrived to find a storage building that had been converted to a small home with smoke and flames showing in the upper floor,” according to a social media post.
About 10 firefighters, all from West Thurston, responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
