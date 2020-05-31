Drivers should think twice before climbing behind the wheel if they're under the influence of drugs or alcohol, especially in Northwest Washington.
The Washington State Patrol on Friday, May 29, announced in a news release that it has stepped up its efforts to keep impaired drivers off Washington roadways, beginning a pilot program where 21 troopers have been trained and licensed as phlebotomists.
The certification allows the troopers the ability to conduct legal blood draws on suspects who have been arrested for DUI once a warrant from a judge has been issued.
Before the program, a suspect arrested on suspicion of DUI where a warrant for blood was obtained would be taken to a healthcare facility to have a blood draw. Not only did this impact hospitals and clinics, it kept troopers off the road longer, the release said.
"This is a significant accomplishment for these troopers and our agency as we look for improved ways to combat impaired driving in (Washington) State," Lt. Bruce Maier, commander of the impaired driving section, said in the release. "These dedicated troopers spent many volunteer hours studying and preparing for this certification. We look forward building on the success of these troopers."
The 21 troopers attended a 50-hour course at Bates Technical College and had to pass all the requirements to obtain certification for Medical Assistant Phlebotomists from the Washington State Department of Health.
The first blood draw was conducted by a newly trained trooper May 6 in Tacoma, the release said, adding that the State Patrol hopes to expand the program in the future.
In 2019, there were 468 fatal or suspected serious injury crashes were alcohol or drug impairment were suspected resulting in 125 deaths on Washington roadways, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Crash Portal. In Whatcom County last year there were 12 fatal or serious injury crashes where DUI was suspected resulting in four deaths, down from 21 crashes and four deaths in 2018.
