According to a statement by the Tenino Police Department, Police Chief Robert Swain suffered a medical emergency at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday while driving a patrol vehicle.
The vehicle crashed into Scotty B’s restaurant, “causing moderate damage to the building and severe damage to the cruiser,” according to the police department.
“Chief Swain was transported to a local medical facility with an ALS Medic Unit from Tumwater,” according to the statement published on Facebook. “Emergency personnel on the scene say that chief’s injuries due to the crash are not great, but it is unknown at this time the totality of his medical status.”
The Washington State Patrol will be investigating the crash.
“According to personnel on the scene, there was nothing to indicate that drugs or alcohol were involved,” the department wrote. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with chief and his wife, Becky, as we all hope for a full and speedy recovery.”
The department said more information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.