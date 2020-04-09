According to a statement by the Tenino Police Department, Police Chief Robert Swain is recovering and undergoing tests at Providence St. Peter Hospital after suffering a “medical emergency” Wednesday and crashing into a building.
In the short term, Tenino has hired retired Tumwater Police Chief John Stines as acting Tenino chief. Stines was involved with Tenino’s volunteer program and helped with Tenino Police Department's administration and training programs. The Tenino Police Department’s policy manual gave city staff guidance on how to handle the situation.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation where application of an existing policy overlaps with emergency procedures that allow us to bring a retired Washington Police Chief on board within 24 hours of the kind of event that Chief Swain foresaw,” Clerk/Treasurer John Millard wrote in a press release.
Swain’s vehicle crashed into Scotty B’s restaurant, “causing moderate damage to the building and severe damage to the cruiser,” according to the police department.
“Chief Swain was transported to a local medical facility with an ALS Medic Unit from Tumwater,” according to the statement published on Facebook. “Emergency personnel on the scene say that chief’s injuries due to the crash are not great, but it is unknown at this time the totality of his medical status.”
The Washington State Patrol will be investigating the crash.
“According to personnel on the scene, there was nothing to indicate that drugs or alcohol were involved,” the department wrote. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with chief and his wife, Becky, as we all hope for a full and speedy recovery.”
As of Thursday, the department reported it was still unknown what made Swain suffer a blackout.
Stines will work for the city in a provisional status starting Friday. According to the City of Tenino, Stines expressed some trepidation, but accepted the position.
“I’m enjoying being retired, also I don’t want anyone thinking I’d be trying to keep this position for any length of time. Chief Swain has been doing an excellent job,” he said, in a statement.
