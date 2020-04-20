Centralia Police Department
Driving Without a License
• At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Michelle E. Mach, 24, of Centralia in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license.
No Contact Order Violations
• At 1:03 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Alberto Hernandez Gonzalez, 26, of Centralia at the intersection of Eckerson Road and East High Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly violating a domestic violence no contact order.
• At 8 p.m. on Friday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man in the 1400 block of Johnson Road on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order.
• At 7:24 p.m. on Sunday, a Centralia man was referred to the city attorney’s office on suspicion of violating a no contact order and Kristen N. Homan, 45, of Chehalis was cited and released on suspicion of providing a false statement to police.
Man Damages Hospital Bed at Local Medical Facility
• At 3:03 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Nikolas R. Evans, 20, a transient, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road on suspicion of damaging a hospital bed at a local medical facility.
Shoplifting Alcohol
• At 3:41 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Zyshonne T. Calloway, 20, Andre D. Lemar, 28, Alexandra R. Thomas, 18, and a juvenile female, all from Tacoma, for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a grocery store. Callaway and Thomas were booked into the Lewis County Jail while Lemar and the juvenile were released with citations.
Juvenile Male Allegedly Assaults Mother
• At 5:56 p.m. on Friday, police referred a juvenile male in the 1000 block of West 4th Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office after he allegedly assaulted his mother.
Possession of Meth
• At 4:33 a.m. on Saturday, Angel J. Martinez, 25, of Centralia was arrested in the 400 block of West Main Street and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly being in possession of meth as well as an outstanding warrant.
Man Threatens Another Person With Firearm
• At 6:41 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Elliot J. Salas, 19, of Rochester in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly threatened another person with a firearm.
Theft
• At 7:14 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 700 block of West Plum Street that the tailgate from a person’s truck was stolen.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 5:14 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Angela A. Copeland, 45, of Chehalis in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard after she allegedly attempted to steal a cooler.
• At 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Rachel L. Grider, 39, of Onalaska in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after she allegedly attempted to steal a drill from the store.
• At 1:01 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard of a theft.
• At 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest West Street that a gold ring with a ruby was stolen.
Man Allegedly Threatens to Kill Woman
• At 3:58 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man and a woman were allegedly in a dispute in the store’s parking lot and the man threatened to kill the woman.
Woman Who Allegedly Has COVID-19 Accused of Visiting Mother in Retirement Facility
• At 10:37 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 2100 block of Southwest Woodland Circle that a woman who allegedly has COVID-19 refused to follow the rules about visitations at a retirement facility and visited her mother without any precautions.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Shilo E. Hall, 25, of Longview in the 400 block of Southwest 14th Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after she allegedly was in possession of stolen property from a vehicle.
Shoplifting, Possession of Controlled Substance
• At 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, Ashton N. Gotcher, 30, of Vancouver was arrested in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and was booked into the Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly caught shoplifting and a subsequent search found him to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 116 inmates, including 103 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 103 in the general population, 77 were male and 26 were female and of the 13 in WERC, ten were male and three were female.
