Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Fraudulent PayPal Account Reported
• At 11:45 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Ham Hill Road that a fraudulent PayPal account was opened in the victim’s name.
Assault Reported at Medical Facility
• At 4:47 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive of an assault between two patients at a medical facility. An investigation is ongoing.
Shoplifting
• At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Jeffery E. Williams, 57, of St. Helens, Oregon, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting from a grocery store.
Probation Violation
• At 6:34 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Juan G. Lopez-Bueno, 47, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the Safe and Sober probation program.
Hit and Run
• At 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Isaac R. Kennedy, 24, of Winlock, at the intersection of North Pearl Street and West Reynolds Avenue on suspicion of a hit and run collision.
Counterfeit Money Allegedly Used at Local Business
• At 9:32 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue that a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a restaurant.
Laundry Stolen
• At 4:37 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of North Pearl Street that laundry was stolen from a business.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Allegedly Disregards Anti-Harassment Order
• At 10:12 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Market Boulevard that a person claimed to have received a text message from a woman in violation of an anti-harassment order.
Disorderly Conduct
• At 6:36 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man was yelling and cursing at employees of a store.
Woman Throws an Xbox at Man
• At 8:53 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 800 block of Southwest William Avenue that a man and a woman were allegedly in a dispute and the woman threw an Xbox at the man.
Shoplifting
• At 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Amber R. Estorja, 33, of Chehalis, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after she allegedly attempted to steal a router.
• At 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft from a store. An investigation is ongoing.
Suspicious Vehicle
• At 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2100 block of Jackson Highway that a green Nissan was allegedly driving back and forth between two churches, would park for a bit, then drive over to the other lot.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 137 inmates, including 116 in the general population and 21 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 116 in the general population, 85 were male and 31 were female, and of the 21 in WERC, 19 were male and two were female.
