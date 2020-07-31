Centralia Police Department
Theft of Power Reported
• At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of West Magnolia Street that a theft of power was discovered after a power company employee located a power bypass device in the spot of a power meter. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Bicycle Reported Stolen
• At 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 600 block of West Main Street that a bicycle was stolen.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 5:18 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 800 block of North Pearl Street that a vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
• At 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, police recovered a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Little Hanaford Road and Halliday Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen to another agency.
Woman Referred to Municipal Court for Assault Charge
• At 11:37 a.m. on Thursday, police referred a Centralia woman to the Centralia Municipal Courts on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after receiving a report of an assault in the 600 block of Marsh Avenue.
Four Individuals Arrested On Suspicion of Organized Retail Theft
• At 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Chenell C. Sabb, 28, of Portland; Thomas Phillip, 44, of Tacoma; Marjorie M. Long, 49, of Portland and Cherita M. Robertson, 44, of Portland in the 100 block of West High Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft. The suspects were reportedly located with the stolen property that they all participated in taking.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of West Maple Street of a hit and run collision.
Two People Referred to Municipal Court for Assault Charges
• At 9:46 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Napavine woman and a Centralia man to the Centralia Municipal Courts on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after they were accused of hitting a person multiple times in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Possession of Heroin
• At 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Centralia man in the 1500 block of North National Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charges on suspicion of possession of heroin, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Woman Arrested on Theft, Possession of Heroin Charges
• At 3:02 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Brianna L. Gallion, 30, of Mossyrock, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and third-degree theft.
Woman Reports Being Followed by Man In Parking Lot
• At 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman was followed by a man in a parking lot and when she ignored his comments to her, he followed her by car down random roads for about 15 minutes.
Two Elma Residents Arrested on Theft, Burglary Charges
• At 7:38 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Nathan A Ritter, 37 and Tiffany L. Ritter, 37, both of Elma, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 176 inmates, including 157 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 157 inmates in the general population, 124 were male and 33 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 16 were male and three were female.
