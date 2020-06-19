Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of North Tower Avenue of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
Teen Cited On Suspicion Of Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Public Servant
• At 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Triston S. Slater, 19, of Centralia, in the 100 block of Pioneer Way, on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and driving with a suspended license.
Protection Order Violation
• At 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Nicole E. Saunders, 36, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Domestic Violence
• At 3:09 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Kevin J. Mills, 41, of Centralia, at the intersection of Mellen Street and Alder Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he was allegedly involved in a physician altercation with someone he had previously been in a relationship with.
Lawn Mower Reportedly Stolen
• At 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 400 block of Denny Way that an electric lawn mower was stolen from a fenced yard.
Centralia Woman Issued Summons On Suspicion of Assault
• At 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, police issued a summons to a Centralia woman in the 1400 block of Alexander Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly assaulted a household member a few days ago.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Get Him to Violate No-Contact Order
• At 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Market Boulevard that a man stated his wife, who has a no contact order against him, texts him constantly trying to get him to respond, and when he does, she calls him in for a violation of the order.
Woman Reportedly Chases Man Down Southwest 20th Street During Alleged Physical Dispute
• At 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street that a woman and a man were allegedly engaged in a physical dispute and the woman chased the man down the street.
Theft
• At 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Stephen D. Pierce, 41, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Woman Alleges Man Has Threatened to KillHer Several Times
• At 12:21 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest West Street and Northwest Front Street from a woman who alleged a man threatened to shoot and kill her eight times.
Assault
• At 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Dakota D. Lisk, 27, of Shelton, in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 11:21 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a hit and run occurred on Tuesday.
Man Reportedly Asks Customers of Business for Personal Information
• At 9:54 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man was asking customers for personal information before he ran off.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 134 inmates, including 105 in the general population and 29 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 105 in the general population, 85 were male and 20 were female and of the 29 in WERC, 25 were male and four were female.
