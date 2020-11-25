Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Wallet Stolen
• At 7:32 a.m. on Monday, a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of North Iron Street.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 1:29 p.m. on Monday, a checkbook and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of West High Street.
Money Stolen
• At 4 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a theft of money in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue.
Clothing Taken
• At 4:59 p.m. on Monday, clothing was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Lum Road.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Tuesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 155 inmates, including 139 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 111 were male and 28 were female and all WERC inmates were male.
