Chehalis Police Department
Stolen Vehicle Found
• At 9:10 a.m. on Friday, a stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Person Reports Vehicle Tires Slashed
• At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, a person reported seeing a shadow on their front porch, in the 300 block of South Market Boulevard, and then discovered their vehicle’s tires had been slashed.
Hit and Run
• At 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, a hit and run was reported in the 500 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue.
Burglary Reported
• At 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue.
Juvenile Reportedly Threatens to Stab People
• At 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a disorderly juvenile threatening to stab people in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue.
Person Reportedly Refuses to Get Out of Another Person’s Car
• At 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report that a transient woman was sitting in another person’s car in the 500 block of West Main Street and refusing to get out. No arrests were reported.
Suspect Tries to Force Her Way into Home, Locks Herself in Victim’s Truck
• At 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of an attempted burglary in the 500 block of Northwest St. Helens Avenue. An “extremely aggressive” woman reportedly tried to force her way into a stranger’s home, then locked herself in a truck in the home’s driveway, according to the Chehalis Police Department. No arrests were reported.
Dog Reported Stolen
• At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, a person in the 600 block of Northwest Hawthorne Place reported their ex stole their dog.
Man Reportedly Spits at Woman, Throws Vodka at Her
• At 5:29 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of harassment in the 400 block of Northeast Washington Avenue. A man who had reportedly been drinking was accused of spitting on a woman’s face and throwing vodka at her.
Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Stolen
• At 8:43 a.m. on Friday, a Pontiac car was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
Harassment Reported
• At 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of harassment from the 1200 block of North Pearl Street. The victim reported glass jars full of paint were being thrown in their yard.
Dumpster Burned
• At 11:43 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report that a dumpster was set on fire in the 100 block of West Main Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Tenino Suspect Arrested on Drug Charge
• At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of West Sixth Street and North Pearl Street and arrested Benjamin J. Robinson, 49, of Tenino, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Rock Thrown Through Glass Door
• At 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a rock being thrown through a glass door in the 1200 block of North Pearl Street.
California Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Child Rape
• At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of South Gold Street and arrested Dupinder Singh, 35, of Madeira, California, on suspicion of attempted child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Hit and Run
• At 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West High Street.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 145 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 117 were male and 28 were female and of WERC inmates, all were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.