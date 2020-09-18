Centralia Police Department
Domestic Violence
• At 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Kendra M. Vella, 35, of Milwuakee, Wisconsin, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Possession of Meth
• At 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Dustin L. Fournier, 24, of Centralia, at the county Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
Woman Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Possession of Heroin
• At 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a 35-year-old Centralia woman in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of heroin.
Theft
• At 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Alexis M. Baldwin, 38, of Centralia, in the 1300 block of Lum Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 10:08 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Amador N. Rodriquez, 25, of Centralia, in the 1800 block of Van Wormer Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Man Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Reckless Endangerment
• At 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a 37-year-old Toledo man in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of reckless endangerment.
Chehalis Police Department
Person Reports Possible Embezzlement by Employee
• At 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Bishop Road that a person reported a possible embezzlement scheme by an employee.
Man Allegedly Fires Gun From His Porch
• At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Derome McElroy, 60, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot several rounds from a firearm off of his porch.
Man Reportedly Breaks Windows with Rocks
• At 4:29 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue regarding a man who was allegedly breaking windows with rocks.
Man Reportedly Brandishes Handgun During Dispute With Two Other Men
• At 12:25 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue that three men were involved in a physician dispute which led to one man brandishing a handgun.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 147 inmates, including 114 in the general population and 33 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 114 inmates in the general population, 97 were male and 17 were female and of the 33 in WERC, 29 were male and four were female.
