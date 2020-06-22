Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Physical Dispute, Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:28 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Gold Street that a group of people were allegedly fighting and a vehicle at the scene hit a pole before leaving.
Olympia Man Allegedly Burglarized Residence, Assaulted Person, Damaged Victim’s Car Before Fleeing Scene
• At 6:53 a.m. on Saturday, police referred an Olympia man in the 300 block of North Iron Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of multiple charges including first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the residence of a person he had a domestic relationship with and assaulted the person, damaged the victim’s car and then fled the scene.
Winlock Man Arrested After He Allegedly Burglarized House, Assaulted Person Before Fleeing Scene
• At 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Isaiah E. Mohr, 22, of Winlock, in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary after he allegedly violated a domestic violence no contact order and assaulted a person in the victim’s house. Mohr fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.
Battle Ground Man Referred to Centralia Municipal Court on Assault Charge
• At 9:42 p.m. on Saturday, police referred a Battle Ground man in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive to the Centralia Municipal Court on suspicion of assault.
Rochester and Chehalis Man Accused of Street Racing
• At 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Josiah S. Carlson, 19, of Rochester, and Jesse M. McCracken-Bates, 23, of Chehalis, in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of street racing.
Centralia Woman Accused of Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
• At 9:49 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Regina M. Fogleman, 22, of Centralia, in the 200 block of North Ash Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary after she allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident.
Juvenile Accused of Assaulting Person He Has a Domestic Relationship With
• At 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, police referred a juvenile male in the 2800 block of Russell Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a person he had a domestic relationship with.
Possible Sexual Assault Reported
• At 4:42 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 800 block of South Gold Street of a possible sexual assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Physical Dispute Between Man, Woman Reported
• At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southeast 9th Street that a person allegedly heard a physical dispute occurring between a man and a woman and the reporting party’s child allegedly witnessed the man hit the woman.
Six Subjects Allegedly Engage in Verbal Dispute With Neighbors
• At 1:49 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 9th Street that six subjects were allegedly getting into a verbal dispute with neighbors and the reporting party’s wife.
Woman Accuses Husband of Trying to Run Her Over With Car
• At 9:14 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue from a woman who alleged her husband attempted to run her over with a vehicle and she had to jump out of the way.
Thurston County Man Accused of Sending Death Threats to Chehalis Man
• At 12:40 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue from a man that alleged a Thurston County man is sending text messages to his family stating he is going to kill him.
Man Allegedly Riding Bike Around School With Holstered Gun Reported
• At 12:46 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street that a man was allegedly riding around the school grounds with a gun holstered at his hip while the school was providing free lunches.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 148 inmates, including 130 in the general population and 18 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 130 in the general population, 102 were male and 28 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 15 were male and three were female.
