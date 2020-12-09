Chehalis Police Department
Assault Reported
• At 9:52 a.m. on Monday, an assault was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Hit and Runs
• At 2:24 p.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Theft
• At 2:24 p.m. on Monday, a third-degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Trespasser Reported at Fairgrounds
• At 6:44 p.m. on Monday, a trespasser was reported in the 2500 block of North National Avenue, at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Office.
Victim Reports Being Hit in Head by Bat
• At 8:51 p.m. Monday, police received a report of an assault in the 100 block of Southwest Sixth Street. The victim was reportedly hit in the head with a bat. Charges are pending.
Sexual Misconduct Reported
• At 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of sexual misconduct from the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue.
Assault Suspect Arrested
• At 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of an assault in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street. Bradley G. Dubay, 27, of Chehalis, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
Shoplifter Reported
• At 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shoplifter in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Man in Underwear and Santa Hat Trespasses on Porch
• At 6:22 p.m. on Tuesday, a resident in the 500 block of Southeast Hilltop Drive in Chehalis reported a strange man was standing on his porch in his underwear and a Santa hat.
Centralia Police Department
Saw Stolen
• At 8:31 a.m. on Monday, a chop saw was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Johnson Road.
Rochester Suspect Accused of Assault
• At 9:37 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of Alder Street. A 33-year-old Rochester man is being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Centralia Man Suspected of Violating Protection Order
• At 10:16 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 800 block of Atherton Street in Centralia for a report of a violation of a protection order. A 48-year-old Centralia man is being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Harassment Reported
• At 1:51 p.m. on Monday, a person reported receiving death threats in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Counterfeit Cash Found
• At 1:52 p.m. on Monday, a counterfeit $20 bill was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Alcohol Stolen
• At 2:36 p.m. on Monday, alcohol was reported stolen in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue.
Money Taken
• At 4:19 p.m. on Monday, money was reported stolen from a bank account by a person in the 2000 block of Cooks Hill Road.
Centralia Man Faces Malicious Mischief Charge
• At 9:19 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 500 block of South Cedar Street for a report of a person damaging a vehicle. A 24-year-old Centralia man is being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of malicious mischief.
Keys Stolen
• At 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, keys were reported stolen from the 200 block of Centralia College Boulevard.
Package Taken
• At 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, a package was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue.
Wallet Reported Stolen
• At 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, a wallet was reported stolen from the 1200 block of View Avenue.
Wiring Damaged at Business
• At 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of malicious mischief at a business in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. Wiring was reportedly cut.
Hit and Run
• At 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, a hit and run was reported in the 1000 block of B Street.
Vehicle Tabs Stolen
• At 3:21 p.m. on Tuesday, vehicle tabs were reported stolen in the 200 block of Downing Road.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 130 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 110 were male and 20 female and of WERC inmates, all were male.
Corrections
•••
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.