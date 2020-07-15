Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Russell Road and Harrison Avenue of a hit and run collision.
Window, Tires Reportedly Damaged on a Vehicle
• At 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue of a window and tires of a vehicle being damaged.
Centralia Woman Referred to Municipal Court on Suspicion of Assault
• At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, police referred a Centralia woman in the 300 block of Kearney Street to the Centralia Municipal Court on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly assaulted a person she has a domestic relationship with.
Centralia Woman Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Assault
• At 8:21 p.m. on Tuesday, police referred a Centralia Woman in the 2900 block of Russell Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Seattle Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 8:39 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Skyler S. Goldsmith, 28, of Seattle, in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a person he has a domestic relationship with.
Residential Burglaries Reported
• At 4:43 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road of a burglary to a residence. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 800 block of North Pearl Street of a burglary to a vacant residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Centralia Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Joseph L. Worley, 39, of Centralia, in the 500 block of South Diamond Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly assaulted someone he has a domestic relationship with.
Juvenile Referred To Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Assault
• At 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, police referred a juvenile female in the 2800 block of Russell Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 1:06 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Rafael Ocampo-Diaz, 30, of Toppinish, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to steal a knife, some batteries and a bible.
• At 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Brittany A. Boone, 30, of Onalaska, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Harassment Reported
• At 7:55 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend has continuously harassed her lately.
iPad, Phone Reported Stolen
• At 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 800 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue that a work Ipad and phone were stolen while inside a store.
Man Not Wearing Face Mask Refused Service, Reportedly Got Upset and Hit Glass
• At 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man was refused service because he was not wearing a face mask and reportedly got upset and “hit the glass.”
Juvenile Male Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Assault
• At 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, police referred a 10-year-old juvenile male in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 158 inmates, including 139 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 139 in the general population, 119 were male and 20 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 16 were male and three were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.