Centralia Police Department
Possession of Meth
• At 11:19 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Tyler M. Baker, 30, of Centralia, in the 1300 block of Seminary Hill Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine as well as an outstanding warrant.
Possession of Heroin
• At 1:30 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jacob D. Holmgren, 30, of Centralia, at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and East 6th Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and an outstanding warrant.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Referred to Prosecutor for Hit and Run Charge
• At 7:28 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Todd T. Watson, 53, of Rochester, in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI. Watson was also referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of hit and run.
Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Possession of Meth
• At 9:17 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Isaac J. Cisneros, 27, of Centralia, in the 400 block of Ash Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine as well as an outstanding warrant.
Thefts Reported
• At 5:25 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that items were stolen from a local business. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue of a theft from a business. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Harrison Avenue that money was stolen from a room.
Man Reportedly Smashes Woman’s Phone
• At 11:36 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and East Maple Street that a man took a woman’s phone and smashed it. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Hit and Run, Possession of Cocaine
• At 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Martin O. Paulino, 27, of Centralia, at the intersection of South Gold Street and Hickory Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and possession of cocaine.
Burglary Reported
• At 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 800 block of Marsh Avenue that items were stolen from a residence.
Domestic Violence
• At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Cory A. Hamilton, 19, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Juvenile Referred to Prosecutor for Charges
• At 11:41 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Zacharey J. Hanley, 30, of Centralia, and Kenneth W. Larkin, 34, of Pe Ell, in the 1200 block of Alder Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary after they allegedly damaged a door to get into a motel room they did not pay for. A juvenile female was referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charges in connection to the case.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Allegedly Hits and Claws Victim in the Face
• At 12:02 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Andrea G. Guillen, 37, of Oakville, at the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and Southwest McFadden Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, obstructing a law enforcement officer and an outstanding warrant after she allegedly hit and “clawed” the alleged victim in the face.
Theft
• At 10:21 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Mark F. Crane, 55, of Bozeman, Montana, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Male Reports Verbal Altercation and Prior Physical Disputes With Father
• At 12:33 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street from a male who stated he was in a verbal dispute with his father, but noted prior altercations had become physical and he was afraid to go home.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 5:12 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 100 block of West Maple Street of a stolen vehicle. As of Monday, an investigation was ongoing.
Stolen Mail Reported
• At 8:23 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Mills Avenue that a person’s mail was stolen and all of the mailboxes on the street appeared to be open.
Theft of Debit Card, Other Items Reported
• At 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a person’s debit card and other personal belongings were stolen. Approximately $1,200 was spent with the debit card.
Person Finds Dog Panting in Locked Car
• At 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest National Avenue that a dog was in a locked car “panting really hard.”
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 6:40 p.m. on Friday, police referred a 34-year-old Yakima man in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of violating a protection order.
• At 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jennifer K. Johnson, 45, of Chehalis, in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Three Trucks Reportedly Egged on McFadden Avenue
• At 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest McFadden Avenue that three trucks were egged.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Theft
• At 11:26 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Robert J. Wadsworth, 35, of Federal Way, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth, resisting arrest and third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 179 inmates, including 167 in the general population and 12 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 167 inmates in the general population, 138 were male and 29 were female and of the 12 in WERC, all 12 were male.
