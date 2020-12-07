Centralia Police Department
Thefts
• At 3:59 p.m. on Friday, a theft was reported in the 600 block of West Third Street.
• At 4:15 p.m. on Friday, a theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue.
• At 4:28 p.m. on Friday, a theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Pearl Street.
Suspect Arrested on Protection Order Violation
• At 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of East Pine Street and arrested Leonel O. Melendez Ayala, 28, of Centralia, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Tackle Box Reported Stolen
• At 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, a tackle box and two fishing poles were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Alexandre Street in Centralia.
Man Arrested After Giving Police Someone Else’s Name
• At 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue. Dalton C. Youckton, 28, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and an outstanding warrant for his arrest after he allegedly gave police a false name.
Burglary Reported at Business
• At 3:53 a.m. on Monday, a burglary was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Johnson Road.
Chehalis Police Department
Prescription Drugs Stolen
• At 9 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a theft of prescription painkillers in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street.
Hit and Run
• At 1:59 p.m. on Friday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Disorderly Person Reported
• At 2:05 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a disorderly person screaming at people in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Shoplifter Reported
• At 7 p.m. on Sunday, a shoplifter was reported in the 1100 block of South Market Street. The person reportedly left a store without paying for shampoo, deodorant, milk and other items.
Sexual Misconduct Reported
• At 7:58 p.m. on Sunday, sexual misconduct was reported in the 500 block of Southwest 18th Street.
Scam Reported
• At 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a scam email from the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 152 inmates, including 136 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 111 were men and 25 were women. All WERC inmates were men.
