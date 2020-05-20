Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
No Contact Order Violation
• At 10:05 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Rodney T. Stewart, 36, of Chehalis, in the 300 block of West Main Street after he reported in court that he had violated a protection order.
Man Reportedly Harasses Mall Employees
• At 2:59 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way that a man was allegedly kicking and yelling at the mall employees and was harassing the women in the department of licensing office.
Man Allegedly Assaults Store Employee, Spits on Customer
• At 3:54 p.m. on Monday, police referred a Shelton man in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charging after he allegedly grabbed a store employee by his ponytail and then spit on a customer.
Criminal Trespass
• At 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Eric M. Ellis, 34, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on second-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly returned to a property he had already been trespassed at before.
Child Reportedly Found In Parking Lot
• At 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard that a child in a diaper was found running around in a parking lot.
Man Reported Attempts to Sell Jewelry to Gas Station Customers
• At 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man was coming up to people at gas pumps attempting to sell jewelry.
Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 1:16 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that a bill had not been paid at a local motel.
No Contact Order Violation
• At 4:02 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Cameron D. Bluhm, 25, of Centralia, in the 200 block of East 3rd Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated the terms of a domestic violence no contact order.
Criminal Trespass
• At 4:48 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Jesse A. Quindt, 40, a transient, in the 1100 block of Alder Street after he was reportedly located in an uninhabitable building that had been posted with a no trespassing sign.
Rock Reportedly Thrown Through Residential Window
• At 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Pearl Street that a rock had been thrown through a residential window.
Obstructing Public Servant
• At 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Tyler A. Jackson, 19, of Salkum, in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue after he allegedly obstructed a public servant.
Domestic Violence
• At 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Louie P. Call, 34, of Centralia in the 300 block of Yew Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly assaulted a person he had a domestic relationship with.
DUI
• At 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Samantha N. Kirsch, 28, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Airport Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail after being involved in an accident and allegedly was found to be impaired.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 125 inmates, including 111 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 111 in general population, 89 were male and 22 were female, and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.