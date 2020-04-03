Centralia Police Department
Reported Burglary
• At 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of North Tower Avenue of a possible burglary to a vacant residence.
Theft
• At 2:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested and released Derrick R. Waggener, 58, of Centralia, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue for allegedly stealing food items from a store.
• At 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested and released Hunter L. Sheridan, 30, a transient, in the 200 block of South Pearl Street after he allegedly stole a wheelchair from a business.
Domestic Violence Reports
• At 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jacob J. Zimmerman, 42, of Centralia, in the 600 block of Hamilton Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail after allegedly assaulting a household member during an argument.
• At 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested a juvenile female in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked her into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention facility after she allegedly assaulted a family member during a dispute over her cell phone.
• At 10:34 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Luke T. Baker, 50, of Centralia, in the 900 block of East Locust Street and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he allegedly struck a former roommate in the head with a soda can.
Man Accused of Released Domesticated Rabbits at Park
• At 1:29 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Hunter L. Sheridan, 30, a transient, in the 100 block of South Pearl Street on suspicion of second-degree animal cruelty after he allegedly released domesticated rabbits at a park. Police were able to find the rabbits and take them to the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
Man Eludes Police for 19 Miles Before Being Detained
• At 8:14 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Galen R. Whitmire, 28, of Centralia, in the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Bridge Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after police allegedly pursued him in a 19-mile high-speed chase with Whitmire allegedly almost hitting motorists and intentionally trying to crash into pursuing officers.
Trespassed Man Accused of Resisting Arrest, Possession of Meth
• At 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Robert J. Shimko, 54, a transient, and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly arrested for trespassing, resisted arrest and tried to headbutt the officer while in custody. A search of his backpack subsequent to Shimko’s arrest found a small quantity of meth.
Chehalis Police Department
Reported Graffiti
• At 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northwest Prindle Street that someone had graffitied walls.
Theft
• At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Jennifer L. Snyder, 42, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a woman who stole a pair of Nike shoes.
• At 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Federal Way woman to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue for allegedly attempting to fraudulently refund items.
• At 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Arrested After Saying He Wouldn’t Leave Bus Stop Until He Was Given a Bus Pass
• At 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Robert J. Shimko, 54, a transient in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he allegedly had appeared to be drinking and refused to leave a Twin Transit bus stop until they gave him a bus pass.
Train Reportedly Almost Hits Two Kids
• At 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Rice Road that a boy and a girl were walking the tracks and nearly got hit by a train.
Reported Car Prowl
• At 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue of a man allegedly peeking into the windows of other vehicles.
• At 4:53 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a man looking into vehicles in the parking lot.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 109 inmates, including 88 in the general population and 21 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 88 in the general population, 66 are male and 22 are female and of the 21 in WERC, 19 are male and two are female.
By The Chronicle Staff
