CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• At 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, a victim reported an electric bicycle was stolen from the 3200 block of Galvin Road.
• Just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, a victim reported scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen from the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
• Caitlan C. Mason, 33, of Centralia, was arrested in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue for alleged shoplifting and was released with a criminal citation.
• There was a report of a shoplift at a local business in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.
• Joshua Ryan, 29, of Vancouver, was arrested for alleged shoplifting in the 1200 block of Mellen Street just after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 25 and was released with a court date.
Inappropriate Communication with a Minor
• Inappropriate communication with a minor in the 100 block of South Gold Street was reported at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 24. The incident is under investigation.
Possible Child Molestation
• Just after 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 25, there was a report of possible sexual assault against a juvenile in the 1200 block of Long Road. The incident is under investigation.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of West Main and North Silver streets at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Hit-and-run
• Just after 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 25, there was a report of a hit-and-run that caused damage to a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue.
Window Damaged by BB Gun
• Just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, there was a report of a window damaged by a BB gun in the 1400 block of Logan Street.
Damaged Tires
• At approximately 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 25, there was a report of damage to several tires on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Borst Avenue.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way just after 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 24.
Theft
• A man was cited just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue for alleged shoplifting.
• A woman was cited at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue for alleged shoplifting and was released.
Drunken Backflips for TikTok
• Just after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 24, a caller requested that an intoxicated man reportedly trying to do backflips off the wall for a TikTok video to be trespassed from the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue if he returns.
‘Just Being Crazy’
• Just after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, A caller reported that a man in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was yelling at them “not to look at the moon,” flashing people and “just being crazy.” No arrests were made.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 137 inmates, including 125 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 104 were male and 21 were female. All WERC inmates were male.