Chehalis Police Department
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Physical Control of a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated
• At 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jarrin A. M. Smalley, 28, of Centralia in the 300 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Hit and Run
• At 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Brian A. Grose, 62, of Centralia, at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and exit 79 of Interstate 5 on suspicion of hit and run attended.
Jail Reportedly Releases Inmate By Mistake, Inmate Returns to Jail Several Minutes Later
• At 7:51 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue that an inmate at the Lewis County Jail was mistakenly released, however the inmate returned several minutes after the reported mistake.
Physical Dispute Between Man and Woman Reported
• At 4:56 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of Southwest Pacific Avenue and Southwest 9th Street that a man and a woman were engaged in a physical altercation.
Van Stolen While Owner in Jail
• At 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, a van was reported stolen at the Taco Bell in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue. The man was reported he had been arrested, and the vehicle was stolen sometime between the time he was arrested and Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 3:48 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 900 block of Southeast Adams Avenue. A person reported seeing a man walking up and down the street attempting to get into cars.
Centralia Police Department
Man Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a 66-year-old Centralia man in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a person he has a domestic relationship with.
DUI
• At 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Ayana C. Eneix-Bartley, 24, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Hit and Run
• At 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a hit and run occurred to an unattended vehicle.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Joshua L. Jensen, 31, of Centralia, in the 500 block of Hillkress Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a person he has a domestic relationship with.
Vacuum Cleaner Reported Stolen
• At 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, a vacuum cleaner was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Pine Street.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 166 inmates, including 154 in general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 125 were male and 29 were female and of WERC inmates, all 12 were male.
