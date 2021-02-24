CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Vehicle Prowl
• A victim reported change and a backpack stolen from their vehicle in the 800 block of South Pearl Street just after 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 22.
• Just before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, a victim reported their vehicle in the 800 block of South Pearl Street had been rummaged through.
Vehicle Theft
• Just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 22, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Russell Road.
• There was a report of a vehicle stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of North Pearl Street at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Other Theft
• Theft of clothing was reported in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 23.
• At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, there was a report of merchandise being stolen directly from an employee at a business in the 900 block of Harrison Street. The incident is under investigation.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Death Investigation
• Police are investigating a death in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street that was reported at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Vehicle Theft
• Just after 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 24, a victim reported a vehicle theft from the 100 block of Northeast Boistfort Street that had occurred the night before.
Disorderly Conduct
• At 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 23, a caller in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisianan Avenue reported a man trying to open their door while they were inside.
• At 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 23, a woman reported that a man was threatening her, being disorderly and hitting himself in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• Just after 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 23, a caller reported a man being disorderly and hitting himself in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana avenue.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 157 inmates, including 141 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 116 were men and 25 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
•••
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com. The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.