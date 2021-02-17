CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Harassment
• Just after 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 15, a victim in the 1200 block of G Street reported they were threatened. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
• Just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, a victim reported their vehicle stolen from the parking lot of a local business in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
• A 10-gallon propane tank was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Johnson Road at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 16.
• At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 16, there was a report of shoplifting at a local business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue.
Fourth-Degree Assault
• Marcus P. Ring, 42, of Hillsboro, Ore., was arrested just after 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue after he allegedly assaulted someone in a local business. Ring was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault and for resisting arrest.
• Wayne F. Bryant, 71, of Centralia, was arrested in the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 16 for allegedly assaulting a person he had a domestic relationship with. He was booked into the Lewis County Jail.
Burglary
• A second-degree burglary to a local business in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue was reported just after 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 15.
• A second-degree burglary in the 1100 block of Caveness Drive was reported just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 16. The incident is under investigation
DUI
• Bradley R. Palmer, 63, of Centralia, was arrested at the intersection of northbound Interstate 5 and Harrison Avenue just after 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence.
Pornography investigation
• At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, police reported that possible child pornography is being investigated in the 3000 block of Russell Road.
Hit-and-run
• A hit-and-run collision in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Vicious Dog
• A report of a vicious dog in the 700 block of Southwest 16th Street was made just after 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 12. The incident is under investigation.
Physical Disputes
• A physical dispute was reported in the 10 block of Southwest 9th Street just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 13. No arrests were made.
• A physical dispute between two patients was reported in the 500 block of Southeast Adams Avenue just after 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 14. No arrests were made.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Third-Degree Theft
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 2100 block of North National Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 13. The incident is under investigation.
• A third-degree theft in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 16. The incident is under investigation.
Vandalism
• Just after 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 16, a caller reported that a Valentine’s Day decoration on her front door in the 1500 block of North National Avenue had been vandalized.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 159 inmates, including 142 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 119 were men and 23 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com. The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.