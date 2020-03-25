A Utah resident allegedly attempted to evade a Washington State Patrol trooper on Interstate 5 near Chehalis Sunday, according to court documents.
Dustin G. Beaumont, 24, was charged Monday in Lewis County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and second-degree possession of stolen property.
The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office requested bail for Beaumont be set at $20,000, and Judge J. Andrew Toynbee agreed with the state.
“(Beaumont) does not have any (criminal) history in Washington because he’s not from here, but he does have some pretty extensive history out of the state of (Utah),” Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti said.
According to court documents, on Sunday, a Washington State Patrol trooper was going northbound on I-5 on a routine patrol when he saw Beaumont in a green Honda and clocked his speed at 93 miles per hour.
After the trooper activated his emergency lights, Beaumont got off I-5 at exit 77 on West Main Street in Chehalis at a high rate of speed.
According to court documents, Beaumont attempted to make a left turn, but due to his speed, the Honda skidded over the curb and traveled approximately 120 feet off of the road and down an embankment.
Once Beaumont had crashed, he attempted to flee on foot but stopped when the trooper instructed him to do so.
After Beaumont was apprehended, he admitted that he saw the trooper’s emergency lights and attempted to get away.
Beaumont gave the trooper permission to search the car, where the trooper found a pipe that appeared to contain meth and a debit card belonging to one of Beaumont’s coworkers. Beaumont also admitted to stealing his coworker’s debit card to purchase gas.
