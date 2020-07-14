A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting in Winlock early Tuesday morning, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 7:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred on residential property in the 400 block of State Route 505, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Dusty Breen wrote in an email to The Chronicle.
Upon responding, deputies located a deceased adult male that appeared to have been struck by a projectile at the scene. Breen did not disclose the identity of the man.
Detectives spoke with witnesses and were able to detain an adult female suspect, according to Breen, but did not release the identity of said suspect.
The investigation is ongoing, “but it is not believed there are any participants at large, and as a result, it is not believed there is a continuing concern for public safety as a result of the event,” Breen wrote.
Additional details from the investigation would be provided on Wednesday, Breen added.
