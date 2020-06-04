An Oakville woman was injured after one of her vehicle’s tires blew out on U.S. Highway 12 Thursday morning, causing her to lose control.
The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Elma Gate Road East, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 53-year-old Oakville woman was driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Equinox SUV east when one of the rear tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle came to rest against a guardrail, the state patrol reported.
The woman was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.