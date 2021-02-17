Mossyrock Man Charged for Threatening Police, Throwing Urine and Threatening Woman With Antler

A Mossyrock man faces 10 assault and harassment charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with an antler, repeatedly threatened law enforcement and hospital staff and threw his own urine at officers.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Yocom had responded to a call of a suspected drunken driver who reportedly spun out in a red Mazda on Centralia Alpha Road on Feb. 14. While on his way to the location, there was another call regarding a trespasser at a residence down the road from the crash site. When Yocom arrived, he observed a Mazda matching the description of the suspected DUI driver and noted several cans of alcohol inside the vehicle.
The victim who reported the trespasser stated that Robert J. Dagnon, the registered owner of the Mazda, had “grabbed a large deer antler and threatened her with it, holding it up to her face saying, ‘I’ll put this right through you,” according to Lewis County Superior Court documents. The victim reportedly stated “she was scared when he did this, but tried to ignore him because she knew Dagnon was a very violent individual.”
Another person at the residence reported that Dagnon had been allowed to stay at the home the night before and had been “drinking all day.”
When the victim went to leave, Dagnon reportedly kicked her vehicle, “grabbed her and stuck his face right next to her and was yelling.” The victim’s brother reportedly yelled at Dagnon to let her go, but Dagnon allegedly threw him to the ground before getting into his Mazda and driving off.
Yocom reportedly observed a male subject exiting the tree line near the residence who appeared to be Dagnon. He started walking away when Yocom called out to him, and Yocom got into his police vehicle and activated his lights. When told to stop, Dagnon reportedly “began walking towards Dep. Yocom at a fast pace, causing Dep. Yocom to draw his taser.”
Dagnon was placed under arrest and allegedly became “agitated” and said, “take these off boy, we’ll go a couple of rounds,” while attempting to pull away from Yocom.
He was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital to be medically cleared prior to booking at the Lewis County Jail. During the drive, Dagnon reportedly said, “I’m coming for you Yocom, I’m not going to forget you. I hope you don’t have kids.” He also threatened to beat up Yocom “when the cuffs came off” and repeatedly kicked and head-butted the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle.
Dagnon reportedly continued to be disruptive at the hospital, saying that he added an attending sergeant and deputy, along with the judge who issued the warrant to a blood draw, to “his list” and stating he would “take care of them soon,” and that he would remember those who took his rights away and they would “pay with their lives.”
He allegedly told the phlebotomist who performed a blood draw that he had a “mental picture of him and he would pay for what he had done,” adding “he does not forget faces” and that he would make sure they would all “pay for taking his freedom away.” He made a reference to being “stabbed” with a needle and then made a reference to stabbing an attending deputy, according to court documents.
Dagnon had reportedly urinated on himself in the patrol vehicle during the initial drive to the hospital. When he was returned to the vehicle to be taken to the jail, Dagnon allegedly “reached his hands into the puddle of his urine that had collected and began throwing it” toward the attending sergeant and deputy.
He was booked into the Lewis County Jail on Feb. 14.
Dagnon, 48, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, four counts of harassment of a criminal justice participant performing official duties, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, one gross misdemeanor count of harassment and one count of driving under the influence. The most serious charge, second-degree assault, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Dagnon was initially scheduled for a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Feb. 16, but Judge J. Andrew Toynbee held the case over until Feb. 17 due to Dagnon’s behavior during the attempted Feb. 16 hearing.
When presented with the charges, Dagnon said, “I’d like to know who all of these assaults are against,” and when the names of the victims were later read, Dagnon said, “You’ve got to be shitting me. Why don’t you put those two crooks in jail.”
Toynbee responded, “No, we are not going to do this,” and delayed Dagnon’s case to the next day. He was to be held at the Lewis County Jail on a no-bail hold in the meantime.
An attendant at the jail later delivered a message from Dagnon to the court.
“He does appreciate the offer to come back tomorrow and apologized for his outburst,” said the jail attendant.
He was scheduled for a preliminary appearance at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.