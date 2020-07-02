A Mineral man who was arrested in February after being accused of casting an additional ballot that he says wound up in his mailbox made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
David P. Jungferman, 67, was charged with repeat voting, a class C felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on February 24 a deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a potential voter fraud taking place in Mineral.
The deputy was provided with two separate ballots from the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, one for Jungferman and another for “Albert Austin,” according to the affidavit.
However, both ballots had the signature of Jungferman and were casted on January 30.
The deputy contacted Jungferman at his residence and asked him about both of the ballots. According to the affidavit, Jungferman acknowledged receiving two ballots, voting on each ballot, and signing his name to each.
He reportedly told police that he thought it was strange that he received two ballots in his mailbox and thought they were both addressed to him since they were both in his box.
In court on Tuesday, Jungferman, who appeared out of custody, was administratively booked and released on a personal recognizance bond.
Superior Court Judge James Lawler scheduled Jungferman’s arraignment hearing for July 9.
