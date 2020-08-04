The Washington State Patrol announced today that a memorial service for a trooper killed in the line of duty in Chehalis in March will take place at 1 p.m. tomorrow in Centralia.
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, there will be limited seating at the memorial, but the event will be livestreamed on the Washington State Patrol Twitter page at @wastatepatrol, on KING5 and on tvw.org.
A procession is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The exact location of the memorial and the route of the procession has not yet been announced.
“The processional will move along Northbound I-5 in the Centralia area with care taken to minimize impact on the traveling public.,” according to a news release from the state patrol. “However, those in the Centralia area should plan for some traffic delays during this period.”Justin Schaffer, 28, was killed March 24 in Chehalis after being struck by a fleeing vehicle driven by William D. Thompson, 39. Schaffer was deploying spike strips along Interstate 5. Thompson remains in custody, though a judge found him not competent to stand trial.
Justin Schaffer was the son of Chehalis Police Chief Glenn Schaffer and Sheila Schaffer. He left behind his wife, Sandra Schaffer.
Justin Schaffer was born Jan. 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In 2006, he and his family moved to Chehalis. He graduated from Adna High School in 2010 and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Centralia College in 2012.
He was hired by the Washington State Patrol in November 2013, and was commissioned as a trooper in September 2014. Schaffer was a K-9 trooper and drug recognition expert.
Schaffer is the 30th trooper to die in the line of duty in the agency’s 99 years in the state.
“In his last moments on the earth, he was wearing the uniform of the Washington State Patrol,” Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “We must pause and reflect on the character of each of the men and women we have lost over the years. Like Justin, they each served as one of the state’s guardians and each day of their work, they walked into unknown dangers and well-known courage. … We will never forget him. Never.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.