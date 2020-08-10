The Cle Elum driver who was killed when his vehicle was struck by a semi truck when he attempted to make a U-turn on U.S. Highway 12 near Salkum last Monday has been identified by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
Rodney A. Petroff, 64, was identified as the tow truck driver traveling westbound on Highway 12 at 1:44 a.m. on Aug. 3 and attempted to turn the vehicle around but was hit by a semi truck who was approaching his vehicle from behind.
The Washington State Patrol still has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
A 38-year-old Rainier woman who was in the passenger seat of the tow truck was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver while a 35-year-old Olympia woman who was in the vehicle being towed without a seatbelt on, was taken to Morton General Hospital.
The 70-year-old Napavine man driving the semi truck was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital with injuries.
