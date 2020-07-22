A man accused of starting a fire to a Centralia home while a person was inside reportedly told his mother he had set the house on fire, but denied wrongdoing to authorities.
Julian B. McIntosh, 26, of White City, Oregon, was charged with first-degree arson Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court.
McIntosh has a White City, Oregon address listed as his permanent address but said in court he lives in Centralia on the property where the fire occurred.
At McIntosh’s preliminary appearance Tuesday Superior Court Judge James Lawler set bail at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order with the witnesses of the case.
McIntosh’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, said on behalf of the defendant that he denies any wrongdoing and asked the court to consider unsecured bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 17 Centralia police officers responded to a fire in the 900 block of East Locust Street. Fire personnel informed police that the fire appeared to have been started by an accelerant.
The owner of the home told police that McIntosh had been living in a trailer on the same piece of property.
Additionally, a woman who identified herself as McIntosh’s mother said he was responsible for the fire, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she was preparing to leave her home when McIntosh showed up carrying a gas can. McIntosh reportedly left the house and several minutes later the woman saw him again and asked if he needed a ride home.
McIntosh reportedly stated he couldn’t go home because he had set the house on fire, according to the affidavit. When the woman asked why he would do that, McIntosh reportedly replied that he wasn’t going to tolerate sex offenders.
Police contacted the owner of the home, who was reportedly out in front of his house when a car drove by and told him the side of the house was on fire. According to the affidavit, the owner did not see the fire start, but he did see McIntosh five to ten minutes prior to the fire.
Police also spoke with the man who was inside the home when the fire took place and said he heard the owner yell “fire” and he exited the home.
Officers located McIntosh and arrested him. McIntosh reportedly stated he had a gas can and “the house had sex offenders living there.”
McIntosh is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
