An Onalaska man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a large-scale marijuana growing operation, while a Chehalis man faced similar charges from his alleged involvement in a separate marijuana growing operation but failed to appear in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
The scheduled hearings for Lap Lam Chan, 37, and Bu Win, 28, were the second and third cases regarding marijuana grow operation busts to be heard in Superior Court in July.
Chan, of Onalaska, was charged with manufacture of marijuana, maintaining a building for keeping controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver.
According to court documents, on March 23 a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy and members of the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Task Force served a search warrant on a property in the 2600 block of Highway 508 in Onalaska.
When law enforcement arrived, they found a large scale marijuana growing operation in a detached barn on the property.
Officers seized 1,137 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, $42,779 in cash, most of it rolled up into bundles, large coolers with marijuana buds inside of them, packaging equipment and marijuana scattered throughout the living room.
When speaking with police, Chan identified himself as the property owner, according to court documents.
At his preliminary appearance on Monday, Judge James Lawler agreed to release Chan on a personal recognizance bond based on his ability to appear in court.
Chan’s next hearing is September 10 and he is scheduled to go to trial in October.
Wu, of Chehalis, faces charges of manufacture of marijuana and maintaining a building for keeping controlled substances.According to court documents, on April 3 Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and the WSP Marijuana Task Force served a search warrant on a property in the 200 block of Tillicum Drive where they found the entire house converted into a marijuana growing operation.
At the property, law enforcement seized over 1,000 plants, according to court documents.
Law enforcement later determined that the home was owned by Wu.
Because Wu did not appear in court on Monday, Lawler issued a $20,000 warrant for his arrest.
The two cases succeed another case that was heard in Superior Court earlier in July where four individuals were alleged to be involved in a marijauana growing operation in Winlock.
That bust, conducted by the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, seized more than 2,400 marijuana plants from two separate locations and approximately $70,000 in cash from three separate locations.
