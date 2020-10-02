Morton resident Myrna Norris posted on Facebook Tuesday morning about an incidence of vandalism, in which someone spray-painted “KKK,” “Fool,” “You see what happens,” and “You see us yet” on the side wall of her property.
“Never have I seen anything like this. I hope you are proud of yourselves. We are in our 80’s. This will not change who we are,” Norris wrote in the post.
According to Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar, the incident is under investigation.
“It’s something new,” Morningstar said of the phrases “you see us yet” and “you see what happens” sprawled on the side of the building.
The act likely occurred the night after a contentious Morton City Council meeting, in which critics of Morningstar were not allowed to speak, and rumors of “Antifa” showing up drew a large crowd of Morton residents.
“I think it’s just awful,” Morningstar said of the alleged vandalism. “And these kind of accusations that they’re putting on peoples’ houses is just wrong.”
Morningstar would not comment on the details of the case, citing the open nature of the investigation, but said he would not be surprised if it was connected to or inspired by the city council meeting.
