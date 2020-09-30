A Glenoma man pleaded guilty to charges of possessing child pornography in Lewis County Superior Court last week.
Travis A. Desjardins, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Aug. 23, according to court documents.
Desjardins was initially charged with four counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, but per his plea agreement, one of the charges was lowered to second degree.
According to court documents, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office has not made a decision on the amount of prison time they will recommend at his sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.
Desjardins is being held without bail in the Lewis County Jail until his sentencing, per the order establishing his conditions of release.
Desjardins was accused of having child pornography on a Dropbox account that was flagged by Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC), a federal task force that responds to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation.
ICAC notified local law enforcement of the flagged account, and on March 24, Desjardins was contacted by police. Desjardins admitted to having a Dropbox account for the purpose of receiving pornographic material, however, denied intentionally requesting child pornogrpahy.
Police seized two phones in Desjardins’ possession that were analyzed by the Washington State Patrol which found several images and a video of pre-adolescent girls on one phone and evidence that Desjardins was accessing child chat sites on the other.
