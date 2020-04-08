A Florida man who has allegedly sent emails to Lewis County threatening to contaminate the court offices with coronavirus if they do not drop his ticket is being referred to Chehalis’ city attorney for charges, according to Chehalis Police Department Sergeant Gwen Carrell.
The man from Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, is accused of sending two threatening emails to the Lewis County courts, one on Monday and the other on Mar. 16.
In the most recent email, he threatened to mail contaminated items to Lewis County District Court if they did not drop his ticket and in the earlier email, he threatened all of the Lewis County courts and claimed he had tested positive for COVID-19.
An investigation into this matter is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.