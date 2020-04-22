One month following the death of Trooper Justin R. Schaffer on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste announced Tuesday that the Adna graduate’s K9 partner Frankie has been retired from active service.
“He now serves in a different role — as a full-time member of Justin's family,” Batiste wrote.
Schaffer is the son of Chehalis Police Chief Glenn Schaffer. He is survived by his wife Sandra, brother Brandon and his parents, Glenn and Sheila.
“Once the current restrictions on gatherings and travel have been lifted, Trooper Schaffer will receive full honors and tribute to his service and ultimate sacrifice,” Batiste wrote. “Please continue to hold Justin, his family, his friends, and each other in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward together. Additional updates will be provided as they are available.”
Schaffer was struck by a vehicle March 24 while attempting to deploy spike strips in order to stop a fleeing suspect in a high-speed chase. The driver of that vehicle, William D. Thompson, 39, faces charges of murder, robbery, assault and other crimes.
Schaffer, 28, was born on Jan. 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
He graduated from Adna High School and later received a degree in criminal justice from Centralia College.
Schaffer began working for the Washington State Patrol on Nov. 12, 2013. He completed K9 training and was a certified K9 handler to his partner Frankie on Nov. 10, 2018. On Dec.13, 2018, Schaffer transferred to Chehalis.
Schaffer is the 30th member of the Washington State Patrol to die in the line of duty in the agency’s 99 years of service. He’s the first to die in the line of duty in Lewis County.
Donations to Schaffer’s wife can be made through the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation. They can be deposited at any Chase Bank location.”‘Trooper Schaffer Family” should be marked on the deposit.
