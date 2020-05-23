A 25-year-old Ethel man and a 19-year-old Montana woman were both injured early Saturday morning after the 2007 Ford Focus they were traveling in veered off U.S. Highway 12, rolled onto its top and came to rest in the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Michael W. Osborn was driving eastbound at mile marker 142 with passenger Mackinzie M. Bryant, of Libby, when the crash occurred just after 2 a.m.
Both were transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital.
The Washington State Patrol indicated in a press memo that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, though charges were not identified in the release.
