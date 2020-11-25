One person received superficial injuries in a Centralia house fire Monday evening likely caused by an electrical issue, the Riverside Fire Authority reported.
The fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Cherry Street in Centralia.
According to the RFA, the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a single-family home. Two adults home at the time were alerted to the fire by a second-floor smoke alarm.
The adults called 911 and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire. They told dispatchers a bed was on fire and that flames were spreading through the room.
According to the RFA, flames were visible from the upper story windows when they arrived.
Firefighters contained the fire to the second-floor bedroom where it started, but the house also sustained smoke and water damage. According to the RFA, the likely cause of the fire is an electrical issue.
One of the residents, an adult male, suffered “superficial burns” to his hands, but did not require emergency medical care.
