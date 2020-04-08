A Centralia man accused of stealing a person’s car then returning it back the next day says the car and items he allegedly stole belonged to his grandfather and he had done nothing wrong.
David E. Pejrano-Knutz, 31, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead requested bail to be set at $50,000, noting that Pejrano-Knutz was out of custody on a $10,000 unsecured bail from a robbery case that occured about a month ago.
Pejrano-Knutz’ attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked that bail be set at an unsecured amount.
Tiller said while the victim of this case is not mentioned, Pejrano-Knutz believes it is regarding his grandfather and his property.
“It is Mr. Perjano-Knutz’ understanding that there’s no way that grandfather wants any case pursued because he has done nothing wrong,” Tiller said. “We’re not sure who even the alleged witness is as there is no one mentioned in the (probable cause) report.”
Judge Andrew Toynbee sided with the state and set bail at $50,000.
According to the probable cause report, On Saturday, a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck was reported stolen to police and Pejrano-Knutz was identified as the suspect.
The next day, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint regarding a burglary in progress from the same address the pickup truck was stolen from. Upon arrival, police determined Pejrano Knutz was in possession of the stolen vehicle.
According to the report, a witness of the burglary found Pejrano-Knutz inside the truck.
Additionally, Pejrano-Knutz admitted to being in the vehicle, but denied knowing it was stolen. Pejrano Knutz had no explanation as to how the truck had ended up back at the same address from where it was reported stolen a day ago.
Also inside the truck were items from a garage on the property and a battery charger from a storage container also on the property.
Pejrano-Knutz didn’t have permission to be in either building nor did he have permission to be in possession of any items from within either building, according to the report.
Pejrano-Knutz’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 16.
