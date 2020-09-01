A Centralia man died in a reported logging accident in Grays Harbor County last week that is currently being investigated by Washington’s Department of Labor & Industry.
L&I spokesperson Debby Abe confirmed with The Chronicle on Monday that an investigation is ongoing into the death of Robert Allen, 45, who was working for Pacific Logging and Processing, a Lewis County-based company, and was killed in a reported accident at a site near Westport in Grays Harbor County.
“We are investigating the incident, and the investigation could take up to six months,” Abe wrote in an email.
According to Brad Johansson, undersheriff for the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Aug. 25 at about 9 a.m. at the Elk River A-line, which is accessible by John’s River Road, and is roughly 14 miles southeast of Westport.
Allen was reportedly helping a coworker who was operating a log yarder by ensuring the cable was being pulled into the spool of a winch properly. Johansson said the incident occurred when “tension got in the line and when the tension released … it kind of whipped” and pulled Allen into the winch.
Johansson added that it was unclear whether Allen had held onto the cable or whether he got wrapped up in it.
“Deputies came and interviewed witnesses, nothing seemed suspicious or that it was anything more than a tragic accident,” Johansson said. “So (there’s) no criminal investigation going forward.”
Grays Harbor Coroner Robert Kegel determined the manner of Allen’s death was accidental and the cause was from trauma to his abdomen and legs.
Darren Hall, owner of Pacific Logging and Processing, said on Tuesday he was not at liberty to speak about the incident due to L&I’s ongoing investigation.
The company posted a tribute to Allen on Facebook last week.
“Robbie Allen was one of the nicest and most hardworking guy on our rigging crew. Robbie’s infectious positivity and kind heart will be missed. Our condolences go out to Robbie’s family and friends in this time of grieving,” the post read.
