The City of Centralia has appointed Assistant Chief Stacy Denham as its interim police chief.
According to Mayor Susan Luond, the decision came at Centralia City Council’s last meeting on May 26.
Denham will take the place of Chief Carl Nielsen, who’s last day was May 31.
Nielsen took over as Centralia Police Department’s chief in May of 2015 and had worked at a few police departments in California prior to coming to Centralia.
According to Luond, the search for a permanent replacement has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
