Bail was set at $200,000 this week for a man accused of vehicular homicide, Thurston County Superior Court records show.
The court found probable cause to charge Erik A. Scott, 37, of Olympia, with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run attended death, court records show. Arraignment is set for Oct. 6.
According to charging documents:
Scott was headed north on Old Highway 99 about 9:20 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into another vehicle at Waldrick Road Southeast and killed the passenger, a 54-year-old Olympia man who was later identified as Dale Drewry.
Witnesses said that Scott was driving his vehicle recklessly, and the impact of the crash was so great that it caused “massive damage,” exposing the passenger compartment, court records show.
After the crash, Scott ran from the scene, but was found hiding off the road. Once in custody, a State Patrol trooper checked on him.
“Upon contact, I could smell the strong and obvious odor of intoxicants,” the charging documents read. “The defendant’s eyes were watery, he stared with a fixed gaze and his speech was slurred.”
Scott allegedly told the trooper that he takes anti-anxiety medication and anti-depressants.
If bail is posted, the court is requiring that Scott obtain an alcohol monitoring device within 48 hours of his release.
