Seniors
Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0
Emma Boggs, Emma Cline, Riley Frye, Gracie Madill, Chloe Nyberg, Keylin Plancarte, Stacie Spahr, Ashley White
Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74
Haley Anderson, Ryan Bloomstrom, Jonathan Cisneros Villalba, Thomas Glass, Davin Kinsman, Maryssa Peters, Jesse Towns, Hailey Woodard
Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19
Fredy Fernandez, Trey Rego, Calvin Wallace
Juniors
Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0
Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Wesley Horrace, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Marina Smith, Aidan Umbriaco, Jazalynn Zarate
Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74
Marissa Ball, Conor Gilreath, Jedd Halberg, Kaiden Koch, Damon Livers, Ethan McAleny, Christopher Morales, Carson Olmstead, Leith Sarkinen, Carter Sorensen, Damion Soto, Daniel Velazquez, Brynn Williams
Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19
Stevie Johnston, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Emmarae Troxell, Madelynn Zembas
Sophomores
Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0
Shyann Barratt, Aleena Bloomstrom, Candace Clark, Teresa Cothren, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Paige Hill, Daria Okul, Diann Semenchuk
Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74
Yarely Cabrera, Jessica Dickinson, Karely Plancarte, Samuel Rinker, John Rose & Ayden Vodjansky
Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19
Ian Devine, Jack Ek, Conner Olmstead
Freshmen
Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0
Brynn Davis, Irys Deaguero, Lyndzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Matthew Hackett, Karley Harris, Mialeigh Jurica, Emma Moen, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Whitney Olson, Hayden Sanford, Caiden Schultz, Rogan Stanley, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters, Estelle Wood
Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74
Alyssa Edminster, Dalton Janisch, Rosa Luna-Sanchez, Annalise Nyberg, Billie Randall, Bayon Rodriguez, Cali Sharlow & Hailee Turner
Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19
Ethen Carver, Gavin Stewart, Sandra Thompson
