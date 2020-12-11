Seniors

 

Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0

Emma Boggs, Emma Cline, Riley Frye, Gracie Madill, Chloe Nyberg, Keylin Plancarte, Stacie Spahr, Ashley White

 

Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74

Haley Anderson, Ryan Bloomstrom, Jonathan Cisneros Villalba, Thomas Glass, Davin Kinsman, Maryssa Peters, Jesse Towns, Hailey Woodard

 

Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19

Fredy Fernandez, Trey Rego, Calvin Wallace

                                                                    

Juniors

 

Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0

Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Wesley Horrace, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Marina Smith, Aidan Umbriaco, Jazalynn Zarate

 

Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74

Marissa Ball, Conor Gilreath, Jedd Halberg, Kaiden Koch, Damon Livers, Ethan McAleny, Christopher Morales, Carson Olmstead, Leith Sarkinen, Carter Sorensen, Damion Soto, Daniel Velazquez, Brynn Williams

 

Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19

Stevie Johnston, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Emmarae Troxell, Madelynn Zembas 

 

Sophomores

 

Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0

Shyann Barratt, Aleena Bloomstrom, Candace Clark, Teresa Cothren, Jacob Cournyer, Kyle Debo, Paige Hill, Daria Okul, Diann Semenchuk

 

Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74

Yarely Cabrera, Jessica Dickinson, Karely Plancarte, Samuel Rinker, John Rose & Ayden Vodjansky

 

Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19

Ian Devine, Jack Ek, Conner Olmstead

 

Freshmen

 

Principal’s List — 3.75 to 4.0

Brynn Davis, Irys Deaguero, Lyndzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Matthew Hackett, Karley Harris, Mialeigh Jurica, Emma Moen, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Whitney Olson, Hayden Sanford, Caiden Schultz, Rogan Stanley, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters, Estelle Wood

 

Honor Roll 3.20 – 3.74

Alyssa Edminster, Dalton Janisch, Rosa Luna-Sanchez, Annalise Nyberg, Billie Randall, Bayon Rodriguez, Cali Sharlow & Hailee Turner

 

Honorable Mention 3.0 – 3.19

Ethen Carver, Gavin Stewart, Sandra Thompson

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.