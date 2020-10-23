Centralia resident Tom Cole will be 96 years old on Nov. 7. He has lived in the Centralia area for more than 30 years.
Cole’s friends will celebrate his birthday with a COVID-19-friendly drive-by birthday parade. Drivers should plan to meet at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the American Legion at 111 W Main St., in Centralia, then drive to his home.
Cole is a World War II veteran and worked as a meat cutter. He is involved in the American Legion.
