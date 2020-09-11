Harley E. Thompson, Jr., and Vera I. Thompson (Prill) of Chehalis will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Sept. 17.
The pair were married in Chehalis on Sept. 17, 1950. She was a bookkeeper and he was an assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the City of Chehalis, but both are now retired.
Their children are Dan Thompson, of Chehalis and Tim (Dianne) Thompson of Sumner. They have two grandchildren, Justin and Meagan Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.