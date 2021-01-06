HOPE ON THE HORIZON: Nine Prep Sports Now Have a Chance to Start February After WIAA’s Amended Schedule Announced Wednesday
The WIAA amended its schedule late Wednesday night to move traditional fall sports to Season 1, giving nine sports a shot at starting their seasons as early as Feb. 1.
Season 1 sports include football, volleyball, cross country, slowpitch softball, girls and Class 1B/2B boys soccer, girls swim and dive, golf (alternate) and tennis (alternate). Season 1 sports were previously set to begin March 15.
Season 1 will span seven weeks in length, beginning with practices on Feb. 1 and ending on March 20.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-phase Healthy Washington plan, which allows most high school sports to play games once a school’s region is in Phase 2. The plan breaks the state into eight regions and uses metrics to determine when the counties in each region can move through phases.
All the regions begin in Phase 1 on Monday, Jan. 11, and Lewis County is in the four-county West region, along with Thurston, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
Each region must meet four metrics before moving into Phase 2. Those include a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates during the previous two-week period; an ICU occupancy rate that is less than 90 percent; and a test positivity rate of less than 10 percent.
Seasons 2 and 3 will be reviewed during the WIAA’s Jan. 19 meeting. High-risk indoor sports, which are basketball, wrestling and gymnastics, were not included in the state’s metrics. Those sports were previously slated to start Feb. 1.
Sports will maintain their previously assigned risk levels; however, the level of participation for each activity will vary in Phase 1 or Phase 2.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high-risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance and wrestling” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
In Phase 1, low-risk indoor sports may practice in groups of no more than five, while low and moderate risk outdoor sports may practice in larger groups.
In Phase 2, moderate-risk indoor sports and all outdoor sports will be allowed to play games, with a maximum of 200 spectators. Tournaments are not allowed. Low- and moderate-risk indoor sports may also hold competitions.
High-risk sports determined by the state Department of Health include basketball, cheerleading with contact, dance with contact, football and wrestling. Moderate-risk sports include baseball, bowling, gymnastics, soccer, softball and volleyball. Low-risk sports are cross country, golf, sideline/no-contact cheerleading and dance, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.
While the WIAA will provide a uniform season schedule concluding in regional culminating events, it has granted each league or district around the state the ability to reschedule seasons to best fit their local communities.
WIAA staff plans to work with the state Department of Health to gain more clarity surrounding the guidelines that were issued on Jan. 5.
“We are hoping to receive more details that were not included in the Governor’s announcement on Tuesday, particularly surrounding indoor sports and activities,” Hoffman said. “As we continue to gather more information and evaluate the new metrics, the board will be able to make better decisions about the remainder of the year.”
In addition to changing the sports scheduled for WIAA Season 1, the WIAA voted to extend the open coaching period at each school up until the day before the first season begins at that school.
