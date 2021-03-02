COMEBACK: Tigers Close Out Win With Tight 25-23 Game 4 Victory; Morton-White Pass Falters at Home; Adna Moves to 5-2 with Sweep Over Onalaska
The Tigers fell behind early and dropped the opening set, but bounced back to get a 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 Central 2B League volleyball win over Toledo on Tuesday in Napavine.
“We really came out flat. We had no energy, no communication,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said. “We just couldn’t put anything together. We were making a lot of missteps, a lot of third-ball errors … We just struggled.”
The Tigers, though, bounced back, eventually finishing things off with a close 25-23 fourth set.
“The girls did a great job the second game coming out,” Dailey said. “They knew they had to turn that around and they really did.”
Rae Sisson, Sydney Purvis and Jordan Wilson all served 100% for Napavine.
Kiera O’Neill and Haily Murray combined for nine block kills in a “great blocking night at the net,” Dailey said, adding that Vannie Fagerness played well defensively.
Napavine (4-2), which has won three of its last four, plays at Adna on Thursday. Toledo (2-5) hosts Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Timberwolves Swept By Toutle Lake
The Ducks took down Morton-White Pass in three sets Tuesday night for a 25-9, 25-15, 25-9 Central 2B League volleyball win in Morton.
Katie Salguero had a team-high five kills and Emarey Hampton added three kills.
“The girls are still working hard every night. We’re starting to see a lot of good things,” MWP coach Tammy Kelly said of her squad. “Toutle Lake’s just a really tough team.”
The Timberwolves lose their second consecutive game after nabbing their first and only victory of the season over Stevenston on Feb. 23.
Morton-White Pass (1-5) hosts Winlock on Wednesday. The Cardinals (1-5) are coming off their first victory of the season, a 3-2 win over Onalaska.
Pirates Sweep Loggers at Home
Adna rebounded from last week’s loss to take down Onalaska in straight sets (25-9, 25-10, 25-22) Tuesday at home in 2B Central League action.
The Pirates move to 5-2 on the season and recover after falling to Toutle Lake last Thursday. Onalaska falls to 1-6 and has now lost six straight after defeating Rainier in its season opener.
“I feel like our passing coverage was better tonight,” Onalaska coach Jenny Hamilton said. “That’s something we’ve been working on, but we’re not executing.”
Sophomore Morgan Hamilton had a team-high 14 digs to go with four kills and 100% serving. Junior Hannah James led with seven digs to go with three kills, two blocks and 8-for-9 serving, while Dakota Hamilton had a team-high seven kills and junior Raelee Holmes added six digs and 9-for-10 serving on the night.
“Raelee’s passing tonight was the best I’ve seen this year,” Hamilton said. “That was a bonus.”
Onalaska will look to get back on track when it travels to Rainier on Thursday, the one team the Loggers have beat this season. Adna hosts Napavine (4-2) on Thursday in what should be a battle as the Tigers have won three of their last four matches.