BACK ON TRACK: Toledo Wins at Home Over Onalaska to Rebound From Last Week’s Loss
Toledo (1-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to sweep Onalaska (1-2) in straight sets Tuesday night at home, winning 25-12, 25-23 and 25-7.
Kate Demery and Rylie Pliler led the attack for the Indians, eac registering a game-high eight kills on the night. Pliler also added five aces. Brynn Williams and Stacie Spahr each tallied five kills. Gracie Madill contributed 10 digs for the Indians
Emma Cline-Maier had a team-high 17 assists and scorched eight aces.
“She had a good serving night,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said.
Maier said her team responded well after losing to Adna last week in the season opener. The Indians worked a ton on serve-receive to score points and it paid off against Onalaska Tuesday.
“It really helped us this game,” Maier said. “We were using that as a strategy to score points. Our communication and teamwork were really good. They were really positive.”
For Onalaska, which dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play, Morgan Hamilton led with seven kills on the night and was commended by coach Jenny Hamilton for her excellent passing. Dakota Hamilton was 11-for-12 serving with four kills.
The Loggers used a 6-2 rotation for the first time this season after just one practice using it and couldn’t get it down correctly in time to counter the Indians.
“I was worried there would be a lot of confusion tonight,” Hamilton said. “I know it’ll get better once we have time to practice and get everybody situated. We need to learn to talk together as a team.”
Onalaska travels to Wahkiakum for a 7 p.m. matchup Friday. Toledo travels to Kalama for a 7 p.m. match Thursday.
Adna Takes Rainier in Four Sets
Alyssa Davis led Adna with 11 kills and two aces as the Pirates beat Rainier in four sets (25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14) at home Tuesday.
The Pirates move to 2-0 on the season and remain unbeaten in league play as well after defeating Winlock in last week’s season opener. Madison Fay added four kills for the Pirates, while senior Maddie Kleemeyer tallied seven ace serves.
“We’re happy but today exposed some of our weaknesses,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “We’re trying to find a rhythm so we can go upward.”
Dotson praised her hitters for excelling at finding seams in Rainier’s block.
“We tried to play and serve aggressively,” Dotson said. “We switched up the lineup a bit in the third set and it was hard for us to recover.”
Rainier, which falls to 0-2 on the season, was led by Natasha Woods’ 24 digs and Kailey Schultz’ 23 digs. Rainier coach Shauna Carpenter praised setter Amanda Knutz for her performance.
“We had a great third set,” Carpenter said. “They played the game they know. Defensively, we looked the best in a long time. For the first time in four years, we set double blocks. The whole intensity changes.”
Adna travels to Morton-White Pass on Thursday while Rainier hosts Napavine.
Napavine Loses in Four to Toutle Lake
A hard-fought second set win wasn’t enough for the Tigers to overcome a powerful Toutle Lake team Tuesday as Napavine lost in four sets (14-25, 26-24, 18-25, 18-25).
Hailey Murray led the Tigers offensively with 16 kills and 18 digs on the night. Vannie Fagerness added 30 digs and Sydney Purvis served 100 percent with 27 digs and nine kills.
“Sydney played really strong tonight overall,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said. “I felt we had a really strong serve-receive tonight. We struggled with it in the last game. Toutle is a great serving team.”
Napavine is back on action Thursday at Rainier.